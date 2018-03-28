Consider This: Renewing the TDF is the right decision for Myrtle - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Consider This: Renewing the TDF is the right decision for Myrtle Beach

By Sarah Miles, General Manager
Connect
Source: WMBF News Source: WMBF News

A controversial issue is tackled once again by city leaders: the Tourism Development Fee (TDF).  In its first reading today at city council, members agreed that it is necessary to continue for the future growth of the Grand Strand.

That is encouraging and, I believe, the right decision.

However, I do understand the skepticism and the issues this tax creates for many people in Myrtle Beach, especially since voters do not get to decide.  But, when you weigh the benefits, it’s a no-brainer.

Mayor Brenda Bethune said it best when she said voters have spoken, that they do have a voice because they voted in leaders who clearly are in support of re-imposing the TDF.

Consider This:  In a community where tourism is everything…city leaders, business owners and residents have a responsibility to make sure that base continues to grow. 

The Mayor’s take on more transparency on how the tax money is spent is also right on point.  Information and accountability are key to making anything successful and I hope that all of us can work together to make sure questions get answered so that any worries of wrongdoing can be exposed and corrected and that any rumors or doubt can be put to rest.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • At the Asher Theatre

    Win Tickets to the 'Man of a Thousand Voices'

    Win Tickets to the 'Man of a Thousand Voices'

    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    WMBF News and the Asher Theatre are giving away 10 sets of two tickets, plus five VIP cards, to the Asher Theatre to see James Stephens III, the "Man of a Thousand Voices," opening on April 18. Winners will be drawn on April 11. 

    More >>

    WMBF News and the Asher Theatre are giving away 10 sets of two tickets, plus five VIP cards, to the Asher Theatre to see James Stephens III, the "Man of a Thousand Voices," opening on April 18. Winners will be drawn on April 11. 

    More >>

  • Police seeking to identify man in Walmart shoplifting incident

    Police seeking to identify man in Walmart shoplifting incident

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:30:27 GMT
    According to police, the man left the store in a silver sedan without paying for an item (Source: Conway PD)According to police, the man left the store in a silver sedan without paying for an item (Source: Conway PD)
    According to police, the man left the store in a silver sedan without paying for an item (Source: Conway PD)According to police, the man left the store in a silver sedan without paying for an item (Source: Conway PD)

    The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man in regards to a shoplifting incident on Sunday at the Walmart on Church Street.

    More >>

    The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man in regards to a shoplifting incident on Sunday at the Walmart on Church Street.

    More >>

  • Man accused of killing two Conway bank employees offered to plead guilty for life sentence, defense says

    Man accused of killing two Conway bank employees offered to plead guilty for life sentence, defense says

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:07:32 GMT
    Brandon Council (Source: Florence County Detention Center)Brandon Council (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
    Brandon Council (Source: Florence County Detention Center)Brandon Council (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

    The man accused of shooting and killing two Conway bank employees during a robbery last August immediately offered to plead guilty to all charges and agree to a life sentence without the possibility of parole, according to new documents in his case.

    More >>

    The man accused of shooting and killing two Conway bank employees during a robbery last August immediately offered to plead guilty to all charges and agree to a life sentence without the possibility of parole, according to new documents in his case.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:57:26 GMT
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Arizona woman facing murder charges after children found dead in car seats

    Arizona woman facing murder charges after children found dead in car seats

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:59:55 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-03-28 00:24:23 GMT
    Brittany Velasquez (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)Brittany Velasquez (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

    Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.

    More >>

    Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.

    More >>

  • Mom teaches her 'entitled' son a lesson at Goodwill, Facebook applauds

    Mom teaches her 'entitled' son a lesson at Goodwill, Facebook applauds

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:19:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:53:38 GMT

    Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. 

    More >>

    Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly