Police need your help locating man wanted for aggravated assault, other charges

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

According to an online posting from Laurinburg PD, Darquise Woolridge is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and discharging a weapon in the city.

Police say Woolridge is known to frequent the Mcintosh and Duncan Street apartments.

Call Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211 or your local law enforcement agency if you have any information regarding Woolridge’s whereabouts.

