Police need your help locating man wanted for aggravated assault - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police need your help locating man wanted for aggravated assault, other charges

Source: Laurinburg Police Facebook page Source: Laurinburg Police Facebook page

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

According to an online posting from Laurinburg PD, Darquise Woolridge is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and discharging a weapon in the city.

Police say Woolridge is known to frequent the Mcintosh and Duncan Street apartments.

Call Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211 or your local law enforcement agency if you have any information regarding Woolridge’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • At the Asher Theatre

    Win Tickets to the 'Man of a Thousand Voices'

    Win Tickets to the 'Man of a Thousand Voices'

    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    WMBF News and the Asher Theatre are giving away 10 sets of two tickets, plus five VIP cards, to the Asher Theatre to see James Stephens III, the "Man of a Thousand Voices," opening on April 18. Winners will be drawn on April 11. 

    More >>

    WMBF News and the Asher Theatre are giving away 10 sets of two tickets, plus five VIP cards, to the Asher Theatre to see James Stephens III, the "Man of a Thousand Voices," opening on April 18. Winners will be drawn on April 11. 

    More >>

  • U.S. passport fees set to increase on April 2

    U.S. passport fees set to increase on April 2

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:24:26 GMT
    Starting April 2, passport prices will increase nationwide (Source: WMBF News)Starting April 2, passport prices will increase nationwide (Source: WMBF News)
    Starting April 2, passport prices will increase nationwide (Source: WMBF News)Starting April 2, passport prices will increase nationwide (Source: WMBF News)

    Travel season is right around the corner, and if you're planning on heading overseas, you'll likely need a passport. If you want to save some money, you'll want to apply now.

    More >>

    Travel season is right around the corner, and if you're planning on heading overseas, you'll likely need a passport. If you want to save some money, you'll want to apply now.

    More >>

  • Police need your help locating man wanted for aggravated assault, other charges

    Police need your help locating man wanted for aggravated assault, other charges

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:06:23 GMT
    Source: Laurinburg Police Facebook pageSource: Laurinburg Police Facebook page

    The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. According to an online posting from Laurinburg PD, Darquise Woolridge is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and discharging a weapon in the city.

    More >>

    The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. According to an online posting from Laurinburg PD, Darquise Woolridge is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and discharging a weapon in the city.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly