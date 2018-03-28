FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth begins today - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth begins today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s cloudy and chilly this morning, but dress in layers because you’ll want short sleeves by this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 70s at the beach and middle to upper 70s inland. 

The warmth increases further on Thursday as temperatures reach the lower 80s for most inland areas and well into the 70s along the Grand Strand.  Temperatures right along with beach will be a bit cooler both days as strong sea breeze develops. 

Our next risk of rain arrives with some passing showers and a stray storm or two on Friday as a weak cold front comes through. Thankfully, the weather behind the front is not terribly cold and mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s are on tap for the weekend. 

The Easter Sunday forecast looks to feature mostly clear skies and temperatures near 50 for sunrise services and afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 70s.

    WMBF News and the Asher Theatre are giving away 10 sets of two tickets, plus five VIP cards, to the Asher Theatre to see James Stephens III, the "Man of a Thousand Voices," opening on April 18. Winners will be drawn on April 11. 

    Travel season is right around the corner, and if you're planning on heading overseas, you'll likely need a passport. If you want to save some money, you'll want to apply now.

    The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted man. According to an online posting from Laurinburg PD, Darquise Woolridge is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and discharging a weapon in the city.

