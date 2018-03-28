FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth begins today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s cloudy and chilly this morning, but dress in layers because you’ll want short sleeves by this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 70s at the beach and middle to upper 70s inland.

The warmth increases further on Thursday as temperatures reach the lower 80s for most inland areas and well into the 70s along the Grand Strand. Temperatures right along with beach will be a bit cooler both days as strong sea breeze develops.

Our next risk of rain arrives with some passing showers and a stray storm or two on Friday as a weak cold front comes through. Thankfully, the weather behind the front is not terribly cold and mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s are on tap for the weekend.

The Easter Sunday forecast looks to feature mostly clear skies and temperatures near 50 for sunrise services and afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 70s.

