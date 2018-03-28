At least one person hurt in early-morning crash on Highway 17

WMBF News and the Asher Theatre are giving away 10 sets of two tickets, plus five VIP cards, to the Asher Theatre to see James Stephens III, the "Man of a Thousand Voices," opening on April 18. Winners will be drawn on April 11.More >>
Travel season is right around the corner, and if you're planning on heading overseas, you'll likely need a passport. If you want to save some money, you'll want to apply now.More >>
The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. According to an online posting from Laurinburg PD, Darquise Woolridge is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and discharging a weapon in the city.More >>
At least one person was hurt in an early-Wednesday morning crash on Highway 17 Bypass South, according to law enforcement on scene.More >>
It’s cloudy and chilly this morning, but dress in layers because you’ll want short sleeves by this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 70s at the beach and middle to upper 70s inland.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.More >>
City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence police and Florence city officials released body camera and dash camera video showing the traffic stop shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer.More >>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
Isabelle Robinson writes in The New York Times she was once a peer counselor for Nikolas Cruz, and that he had "a known history of rage and brutality."More >>
