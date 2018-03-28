At least one person hurt in early-morning crash on Highway 17

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – At least one person was hurt in an early-Wednesday morning crash on Highway 17 Bypass South, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Collins says a motorcycle ran into the back of an SUV.

The accident occurred between South Strand Medical Center and the Dick Pond Road exit around 12:50 a.m., according to SCHP. An officer at the scene of the crash told WMBF News the crash resulted in a fatality, however SCHP confirms no one was killed in the incident.

The person injured was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

