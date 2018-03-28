Horry County leaders looking into ending trash fees in some areas

Horry County leaders are looking into the possibility of ending trash fees for people who live in areas of high density like Carolina Forest or Forestbrook. County Councilman Johnny Vaught told WMBF News the idea is in the very early stages right now, and it was brought up at last week’s budget retreat.More >>
A group protesting male circumcision is picketing in Myrtle Beach Wednesday with signs and “bloodstained” clothing. The “Bloodstained Men and Their Friends” are on a 17-city, 18-day protest tour through the Carolinas to protest the practice of circumcising infant boys in the United States.More >>
Emergency crews rescued a woman on Sands Street Tuesday after she became stuck in wet sand, according to a press release from the Lake City Police Department.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man, according to a tweet from HCPD. Robert Layman, 58, was last seen on March 22 in Little River.More >>
Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Conway Riverfest, according to an online posting from the Conway Chamber of Commerce.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
A video released by the Ku Klux Klan has members of the NAACP and Mississippi Rising Coalition concerned about a rise in racism in South Mississippi.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
An illness as a baby initially left Luke Adams a quadriplegic.More >>
