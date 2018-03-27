Police: Man found by his date after passing out on couch, needle in his arm

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A date ended badly for one man when Myrtle Beach police charged him after his date allegedly found him passed out on a couch with a needle in his arm.

According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Kristian Jarred Stubbs, 29, was arrested Monday and charged with possession of a schedule I narcotic and resisting arrest.

An MBPD incident report states officers went to the 6300 block of Hawthorne Lane for a possible overdose.

When police arrived, EMS was already on scene. The woman said she was on a date with the suspect and she left the apartment.

The woman returned to find the door latched, the report stated. She also couldn’t get a response from her date.

“When she broke the latch, she saw the offender unresponsive on the couch with a needle in his arm,” the report stated.

According to police, the woman knocked the needle out of his arm, began CPR and called 911.

The man reportedly regained consciousness while in the ambulance and started to struggle with EMS, the report stated. He eventually ran away on foot but was caught. Police detained him after he resisted, the report stated.

While collecting the suspect’s things, a clear plastic bag filled with a brown/tan powdery substance was allegedly found. It field tested positive for heroin, according to police.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.