Horry County Suspect Search: One man is wanted for stealing drugs, another for smoking them

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One man is charged with stealing drugs and another with smoking them. Now, authorities are asking for your help to find them.

Kristian Jarred Stubbs is wanted for shoplifting. Horry County police say in December 2016, the 29-year-old entered the CVS on 501 East Street in Conway and stole four bottles of Nexium and tried to take off.

Video cameras helped to identify him. Stubbs' last known address is on Bonnie Lane in Conway.

Charles Lamont Oliver, 40, is charged with failure to appear on drug charges. Horry County police say last October, they pulled over a speeding car. A K-9 unit alerted to the presence of drugs and Oliver allegedly admitted placing marijuana under the passenger seat and to smoking some.

Oliver also had an active warrant. His last known address is on Wren Lane in Conway.

