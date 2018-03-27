Surfside Beach leaders choose design option for new pier

The Surfside Beach Town Council has selected a design for its new pier. (Source: LS3P)

The Surfside Beach Town Council has selected a design for its new pier. (Source: LS3P)

The Surfside Beach Town Council has selected a design for its new pier. (Source: LS3P)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Town Council has chosen a design option for its new pier.

According to town officials, the design will enlarge the two existing buildings and add a third building and public restrooms.

Additionally, the pier foundation will be constructed to support a second story on all buildings in the future.

Council members decided on the design at a meeting Monday night, just days after they were presented with three options.

According to the design’s financing overview, the estimated cost for the project is $10.98 million. That includes a FEMA grant of $9.75 million.

The grant will go toward reconstructing the pier following damage caused by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. It will be rebuilt as a concrete structure.

According to WMBF News partner My Horry News, construction of the pier is expected to take between 15 to 18 months and could begin in December 2019.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.