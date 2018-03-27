HCSO: Autopsy reveals no signs of trauma to J. Reuben Long inmate who died after being found unresponsive

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Preliminary autopsy results indicated there were no signs of trauma to the body of a man who died after being found unresponsive at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center last week.

According to a press release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the autopsy was performed on Christopher Martin Bennett at the Grand Strand Medical Center on March 25.

The exact cause of death cannot be determined until further testing and toxicology results are received from the National Medical Services Laboratory, the release stated.

Those results should be available within two weeks.

Bennett, 25, was found unresponsive in his cell last Thursday night. He was taken to Conway Medical Center’s critical care unit and was pronounced dead around 10 a.m. Saturday.

