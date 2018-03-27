Investigators looking for Florence man missing for more than a week

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a Florence man who has been missing for more than a week.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph Dixon III, of 1709 Dylan Road, was last seen by family members on Sunday, March 18.

He is described as being 47 years old, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing approximately 250 pounds. He has a bald head, brown eyes and a goatee.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

