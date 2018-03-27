FIRST ALERT: Brighter skies and a big warm up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Much warmer weather finally moves into the region starting Wednesday and lingers through the upcoming Easter weekend.

Clouds will hang tough at times tonight with temperatures dropping into the middle 40s across the Pee Dee and into the upper 40s to near 50 along the Grand Strand.

A big warm up will kick into high gear starting Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 70s at the beach and middle to upper 70s inland.

The warmth increases further on Thursday as temperatures reach the lower 80s for most inland areas and well into the 70s along the Grand Strand. Temperatures right along with beach will be a bit cooler both days as strong sea breeze develops.

Our next risk of rain arrives with some passing showers and a stray storm or two on Friday as a weak cold front comes through. Thankfully, the weather behind the front is not terribly cold and mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s are on tap for the weekend.

The Easter Sunday forecast looks to feature mostly clear skies and temperatures near 50 for sunrise services and afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 70s.

Check out the detailed Easter weekend forecast and an hour by hour forecast on the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

