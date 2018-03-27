West Florence football coach resigns from coaching one week after being placed on leave

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The football coach at West Florence High School has resigned from his football coaching responsibilities one week after he was placed on administrative leave, a district official stated.

Former head football coach Trey Woodberry will continue as a teacher in the district, but has resigned from his football coaching responsibilities, confirmed Florence School District One spokeswoman Pam Little-McDaniel. Woodberry was placed on paid administrative leave, Little-McDaniel confirmed on Tuesday, March 20. She would not elaborate on why Woodberry was placed on leave.

Earlier this month, Pete Ellis resigned as the school's head boys’ basketball coach for the 2018-2019 school year, Little-McDaniel confirmed. At this time, no other information is available as to why he resigned. Little-McDaniel added she has not received any details about a new head coach at this time.

Kevin Jones, the school's softball coach, also resigned this month after he was placed on administrative leave.

Before that, on Feb. 23, West Florence High Principal Pam Quick also resigned after she, too, was placed on administrative leave.

Dr. Kelvin Wymbs was named as acting principal at West Florence High for the remainder of this school year.

