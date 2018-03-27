West Florence football coach resigns from coaching one week after being placed on leave

WMBF News and the Asher Theatre are giving away 10 sets of two tickets, plus five VIP cards, to the Asher Theatre to see James Stephens III, the "Man of a Thousand Voices," opening on April 18. Winners will be drawn on April 11.More >>
WMBF News and the Asher Theatre are giving away 10 sets of two tickets, plus five VIP cards, to the Asher Theatre to see James Stephens III, the "Man of a Thousand Voices," opening on April 18. Winners will be drawn on April 11.More >>
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a Florence man who has been missing for more than a week.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council passed first reading to renew the city’s tourism development fee during its Tuesday meeting.More >>
The football coach at West Florence High School has resigned from his football coaching responsibilities one week after he was placed on administrative leave, a district official stated.More >>
The Horry County Council will now consider a proposal for companies to wait 12 months before reapplying for a mining permit.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting on Montgomery's north side, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>