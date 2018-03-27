Myrtle Beach City Council passes first reading to renew tourism development fee

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
WMBF News and the Asher Theatre are giving away 10 sets of two tickets, plus five VIP cards, to the Asher Theatre to see James Stephens III, the "Man of a Thousand Voices," opening on April 18. Winners will be drawn on April 11.More >>
WMBF News and the Asher Theatre are giving away 10 sets of two tickets, plus five VIP cards, to the Asher Theatre to see James Stephens III, the "Man of a Thousand Voices," opening on April 18. Winners will be drawn on April 11.More >>
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a Florence man who has been missing for more than a week.More >>
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a Florence man who has been missing for more than a week.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council passed first reading to renew the city’s tourism development fee during its Tuesday meeting.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council passed first reading to renew the city’s tourism development fee during its Tuesday meeting.More >>
The football coach at West Florence High School has resigned from his football coaching responsibilities one week after he was placed on administrative leave, a district official stated.More >>
The football coach at West Florence High School has resigned from his football coaching responsibilities one week after he was placed on administrative leave, a district official stated.More >>
The Horry County Council will now consider a proposal for companies to wait 12 months before reapplying for a mining permit.More >>
The Horry County Council will now consider a proposal for companies to wait 12 months before reapplying for a mining permit.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer,...More >>
In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer, threw it to the ground and stepped on it.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
A man who killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child is scheduled to be executed after 6 p.m. today. Rosendo Rodriguez III, turned 38 yesterday. He was convicted of murdering Summer Baldwin in 2005, who was pregnant at the time. He also admitted to killing 16-year-old Lubbock High School student Joanna Rogers.More >>
A man who killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child is scheduled to be executed after 6 p.m. today. Rosendo Rodriguez III, turned 38 yesterday. He was convicted of murdering Summer Baldwin in 2005, who was pregnant at the time. He also admitted to killing 16-year-old Lubbock High School student Joanna Rogers.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting on Montgomery's north side, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting on Montgomery's north side, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>