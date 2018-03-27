Myrtle Beach City Council passes first reading to renew tourism development fee

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council passed first reading to renew the city’s tourism development fee during its Tuesday meeting.

The vote followed a heated discussion between council members and the public. It must pass one more reading before formal adoption.

The TDF is a 1 percent retail sales tax on everything bought in the city, from restaurant meals to hotel rooms to clothes.

Both tourists and residents pay this fee year-round.

It started in 2009, and according to former mayor John Rhodes, the TDF has increased business and tourism by 50 percent in the last eight years.

Approximately 80 percent of the funding is used for out-of-market advertising. The other 20 percent could go toward property tax credits and tourism-related projects.

Mayor Brenda Bethune supports the TDF and says it's needed in order for the area to grow.

