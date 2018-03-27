Horry council to consider change to mining permit application process

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Council will now consider a proposal for companies to wait 12 months before reapplying for a mining permit.

According to county spokesperson Kelly Moore, the Horry County Infrastructure and Regulation Committee passed the proposed ordinance during its Tuesday meeting. It will now head to the full council for a vote.

Moore said first reading of the ordinance should be on the agenda for the county council’s April 3 meeting.

An ordinance must pass three readings before formal adoption.

The proposed change comes a week after Horry County Council unanimously shot down a proposal to allow Red Bluff Rock LLC to conduct mining activities off Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road in the Loris area.

Red Bluff residents were vehemently opposed to the mining permit, breaking out in applause when the council struck it down.

The mining permit also came before county council last fall.

