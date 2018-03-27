Controlled burn off International Drive causing smoke, ash in Horry County

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Robert Whitehurst created this graphic showing the location of the controlled burn. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A controlled burn off International Drive is causing smoke and even some ash to fall around the Myrtle Beach.

According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, 60 acres have already burned this morning during the controlled burn, and another 100 acres will be burned just off International Drive south of Highway 90 for hazard reduction.

The North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue department stated:

"We are seeing smoky haze and getting some of the smells of smoke carrying over from a prescribed burn being conducted by the SC Forestry Commission over in the area of International Drive today. This haze will most likely stick around the remainder of the day. "There are no active fires currently impacting City limits. If there are any changes or updates we will pass them along."

The SCFC website also shows a 2.5-acre controlled burn taking place just off Highway 348 west of Longs.

