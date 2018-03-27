Construction breaks ground on new town hall for Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Pawleys Island is one step closer to seeing a new Town Hall. Construction has officially broke ground on the long-awaited facility. Construction of the new town hall began Friday on the corner of Myrtle Avenue and the North Causeway, right across the street from the current facility.



The current town hall was damaged by flooding during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and also took a hit more recently from Hurricane Irma. In October of 2017, the town council decided to move forward with the project, with construction set to cap at $600,000 dollars. Four contractors submitted bids on the project, but all were initially rejected with proposed price tags too high.

After meeting with contractors, the council came up with ways to reduce the costs.

“We had continuous four-foot concrete footing and because of this being a coastal barrier island, you dig too deep and you get water. A lot of that cost was water removal from where you pour the footing. So we went back, the engineer looked at it and reduced those footings by approximately 50%, so that was a major cost that came out,” said Mayor Jimmy Braswell.



Council members voted to approve BEC Construction as the contractor. Braswell said 90% of the building costs are being donated. To help with the remainder, the town is offering up a way for people to leave their mark.

For $100, anyone can buy a personalized brick which will then be included in the walkways along the new town hall.

"I think the very good thing about it is the architect, David Graham, was able to truly incorporate the Pawleys look and we have a lot of iconic places on this island, Pawleys chapel being one…hopefully this will be an iconic building for the island as well,” said Braswell.(

The project is scheduled to be complete by Labor Day although Braswell says they’re currently about 3 to four weeks behind on the project.

