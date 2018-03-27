Officer's vehicle struck while trying to capture fugitive in Surfside Beach

Police on scene of the incident in Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle driven by an Horry County Police officer with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force was struck was trying to capture a fugitive in Surfside Beach Tuesday afternoon, confirmed an official with the US Marshals Office.

The warrant for the fugitive is held by the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said Brad Dorn with the US Marshals Office. He does not believe the suspect is currently in custody.

Dorn said that the involved officer is okay.

Surfside Beach Police Chief Ken Hofmann sid their department is not involved other than responding to scene because it was in their area, and they have since cleared.

Highway Patrol is investigating the collision related to the operation, Dorn said.

