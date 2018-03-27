WATCH LIVE: Florence Police to discuss constable-involved shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer during a traffic stop.

City officials said late Saturday night the state constable was riding along with a Florence police officer when they pulled a driver over.

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said the incident escalated during the traffic stop, eventually leading the constable to shoot the driver.

“It escalated from there and they asked the gentleman to get out of the car and he wouldn’t get out of the car and he was moving around.” Clements said. “I don’t know how many times he was hit. To my understanding, is that there were eight shots fired.”

