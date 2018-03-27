Florence to release 'troubling' dash, body camera video of constable-involved shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence Police and Florence city officials are expected to release body camera and dash camera video showing the traffic stop the shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer.

Florence mayor Stephen Wukela described the video as "troubling," and said that it speaks for itself. He said that the Florence Police officers involved followed protocol and will not face suspension or disciplinary action for their involvement. Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler confirmed the officers followed protocol, and while they are receiving counseling for the incident, they are not on leave.

Wukela said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the constable was riding along with the officer in order to maintain their state certification. The constable was identified by Wukela as Christopher Bachochin. Because the constable who was riding with the officer as a state constable, the State Law Enforcement Division is conducting the investigation into their conduct, Wukela said.

Florence officials said the video is expected to be available by about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

City officials said late Saturday night the state constable was riding along with a Florence police officer when they pulled a driver over.

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said the incident escalated during the traffic stop, eventually leading the constable to shoot the driver.

“It escalated from there and they asked the gentleman to get out of the car and he wouldn’t get out of the car and he was moving around.” Clements said. “I don’t know how many times he was hit. To my understanding, is that there were eight shots fired.”

