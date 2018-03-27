Florence releases 'troubling' dash, body camera video of constable-involved shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Body and dash cam footage has been released of a constable-involved shooting in Florence. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence police and Florence city officials released body camera and dash camera video showing the traffic stop shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer.

The video appears to show the driver putting the car in reverse and driving away despite the officers being in the path of the vehicle. At that point, shots are fired.

Florence mayor Stephen Wukela described the video as "troubling," and said that it speaks for itself. He said that the Florence police officers involved followed protocol and will not face suspension or disciplinary action for their involvement. Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler confirmed the officers followed protocol, and while they are receiving counseling for the incident, they are not on leave.

Wukela said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the constable was riding along with the officer in order to maintain their state certification. The constable was identified by Wukela as Christopher Bachochin. Because the constable who was riding with the officer is a state constable, the State Law Enforcement Division is conducting the investigation into their conduct, Wukela said.

Watch a Facebook Live stream of the full Florence news conference below:

Related Story:

City officials said late Saturday night the state constable was riding along with a Florence police officer when they pulled a driver over.

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said the incident escalated during the traffic stop, eventually leading the constable to shoot the driver.

“It escalated from there and they asked the gentleman to get out of the car and he wouldn’t get out of the car and he was moving around.” Clements said. “I don’t know how many times he was hit. To my understanding, is that there were eight shots fired.”

Reporter Nia Watson will have full reports on this incident on WMBF News first at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.