Fire crews battled early-morning house fire in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews with the Florence Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday morning at 713 Boyd Street, according to a press release from Florence Fire.

Smoke and fire was observed coming from the front of the home when crews arrived on scene at about 5:19 a.m., the release states. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

Fire crews determined the fire started after combustibles were placed too close to a space heater. One person was transported to the hospital by Florence County EMS to be checked for non- life threatening injuries.

The Florence Fire Department reminds everyone to ensure heating sources are away from combustibles and that your home has working smoke alarms.

