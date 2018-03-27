Fire crews battled early-morning house fire in Florence

Fire crews with the Florence Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday morning at 713 Boyd Street, according to a press release from Florence Fire. Smoke and fire was observed coming from the front of the home when crews arrived on scene at about 5:19 a.m., the release states.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department will host eight firefighters from the Saudi ARAMCO Fire Protection Department beginning in July. Myrtle Beach Fire is hosting the Saudis after being accepted by the International Fire Chiefs Associations to their International Fellowship Program, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with MBFD.More >>
A man reportedly pulled a gun on a woman Monday night while she was inside her vehicle in the LongHorn Steakhouse parking lot. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, the 40-year-old victim said she left the restaurant around 10:05 p.m. and began walking to her car.More >>
A settlement has been reached with many of the defendants in the federal lawsuit filed by a man who was shot nine times and left paralyzed from the waist down by law enforcement officers who stormed his home in April 2015 while serving a narcotics warrant, according to the man’s attorney.More >>
A man who barricaded himself inside the Conway Country Club is now out and in police custody, according to police. Christopher Lloyd Ross was arrested for second-degree burglary after unlawfully entering the Conway Country Club with the intent to commit a crime, the arrest warrant states. He barricaded himself in the country club and refused to leave, modifying the door to keep law enforcement officials from entering.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes, lighter is better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.More >>
A man who killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child is scheduled to be executed after 6 p.m. today. Rosendo Rodriguez III, turned 38 yesterday. He was convicted of murdering Summer Baldwin in 2005, who was pregnant at the time. He also admitted to killing 16-year-old Lubbock High School student Joanna Rogers.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
