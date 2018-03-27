Myrtle Beach Fire to train firefighters from Saudi Arabia

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department will host eight firefighters from the Saudi ARAMCO Fire Protection Department beginning in July.

Myrtle Beach Fire is hosting the Saudis after being accepted by the International Fire Chiefs Associations to their International Fellowship Program, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with MBFD. The program was implemented in 2015 to teach the primarily industrial Saudi ARAMCO Fire Protection Department how to fight residential fires. Myrtle Beach Fire will host Cohort 13 starting on July 9, with a 3-week training class for the 8 firefighters that were chosen, and ending after 6 months on December 20th, 2018.

MBFD follows in the footsteps of the Oklahoma City Fire Department, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, and Prince George County Fire/EMS that have been a part of the fellowship program in the past.

