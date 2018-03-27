Police: Man pulls gun on woman in LongHorn Steakhouse parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man reportedly pulled a gun on a woman Monday night while she was inside her vehicle in the LongHorn Steakhouse parking lot.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, the 40-year-old victim said she left the restaurant around 10:05 p.m. and began walking to her car. As she got inside the vehicle, a dark sedan with two men inside pulled into the parking spot next to her. The victim said one suspect got out of the car and asked her “where was Broadway Street.” As the woman was shutting her door, the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded that she get out of her car, the report shows.

Police say the woman drove away from the suspects and called 911. One suspect is described as a black male wearing a gray hoodie with pockets. The second suspect is also described as a black male, last seen wearing a green jacket.

Call police if you have any information regarding this incident.

