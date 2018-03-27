New campground coming to Huntington Beach State Park

Reservations for the new campground at Huntington Beach State Park Campground will be accepted beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday (Source: South Carolina State Parks Facebook page)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Reservations for the new campground at Huntington Beach State Park Campground will be accepted on Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m., according to an online posting from South Carolina State Parks.

The reservations can be made for stays beginning April 9. The 42 site campground includes amenities including full-service, climate controlled comfort station and laundry with washers and dryers.

For more information and to make reservations, click here.

