Shuler's BBQ to operate on normal schedule after fire destroys smokehouse

A fire at a Shuler’s BBQ in Latta resulted in the loss of the restaurant’s smoke house (Source: Shuler's BBQ Facebook page)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fire at a Shuler’s BBQ in Latta resulted in the loss of the restaurant’s smokehouse, according to an online post from the establishment.

The post states that temporary grills are at the restaurant. Shuler’s will open on their normal schedule, Wednesday through Saturday, from 11:30 AM. to 9:00 PM.

Shuler’s is located at 419 Highway 38.

Copyright 2018. WMBF News. All rights reserved.