Shuler's BBQ to operate on normal schedule after fire destroys s - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Shuler's BBQ to operate on normal schedule after fire destroys smokehouse

A fire at a Shuler’s BBQ in Latta resulted in the loss of the restaurant’s smoke house (Source: Shuler's BBQ Facebook page) A fire at a Shuler’s BBQ in Latta resulted in the loss of the restaurant’s smoke house (Source: Shuler's BBQ Facebook page)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fire at a Shuler’s BBQ in Latta resulted in the loss of the restaurant’s smokehouse, according to an online post from the establishment.

The post states that temporary grills are at the restaurant. Shuler’s will open on their normal schedule, Wednesday through Saturday, from 11:30 AM. to 9:00 PM.

Shuler’s is located at 419 Highway 38.

Copyright 2018. WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Shuler's BBQ to operate on normal schedule after fire destroys smokehouse

    Shuler's BBQ to operate on normal schedule after fire destroys smokehouse

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:16:06 GMT
    A fire at a Shuler’s BBQ in Latta resulted in the loss of the restaurant’s smoke house (Source: Shuler's BBQ Facebook page)A fire at a Shuler’s BBQ in Latta resulted in the loss of the restaurant’s smoke house (Source: Shuler's BBQ Facebook page)

    A fire at a Shuler’s BBQ in Latta resulted in the loss of the restaurant’s smoke house, according to an online post from the establishment. The post states that temporary grills are at the restaurant.

    More >>

    A fire at a Shuler’s BBQ in Latta resulted in the loss of the restaurant’s smoke house, according to an online post from the establishment. The post states that temporary grills are at the restaurant.

    More >>

  • Constable-involved shootings very rare in Florence County

    Constable-involved shootings very rare in Florence County

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:14:27 GMT
    The shooting happened on Waverly Avenue near downtown Florence. (Source: WMBF News)The shooting happened on Waverly Avenue near downtown Florence. (Source: WMBF News)

    According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, the state constable-involved shooting Saturday night is a rare and “unusual” case for Florence.

    More >>

    According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, the state constable-involved shooting Saturday night is a rare and “unusual” case for Florence.

    More >>

  • Hours-long standoff at Conway Country Club ends after man taken into custody

    Hours-long standoff at Conway Country Club ends after man taken into custody

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-03-27 12:44:47 GMT
    Christopher Lloyd Ross. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Christopher Lloyd Ross. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A man who barricaded himself inside the Conway Country Club is now out and in police custody, according to police.  Christopher Lloyd Ross was arrested for second-degree burglary after unlawfully entering the Conway Country Club with the intent to commit a crime, the arrest warrant states. He barricaded himself in the country club and refused to leave, modifying the door to keep law enforcement officials from entering.

    More >>

    A man who barricaded himself inside the Conway Country Club is now out and in police custody, according to police.  Christopher Lloyd Ross was arrested for second-degree burglary after unlawfully entering the Conway Country Club with the intent to commit a crime, the arrest warrant states. He barricaded himself in the country club and refused to leave, modifying the door to keep law enforcement officials from entering.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly