Shuler's BBQ to operate on normal schedule after fire destroys smokehouse

A fire at a Shuler’s BBQ in Latta resulted in the loss of the restaurant’s smoke house, according to an online post from the establishment. The post states that temporary grills are at the restaurant.More >>
According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, the state constable-involved shooting Saturday night is a rare and “unusual” case for Florence.More >>
A man who barricaded himself inside the Conway Country Club is now out and in police custody, according to police. Christopher Lloyd Ross was arrested for second-degree burglary after unlawfully entering the Conway Country Club with the intent to commit a crime, the arrest warrant states. He barricaded himself in the country club and refused to leave, modifying the door to keep law enforcement officials from entering.More >>
A man is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly hitting a 10-year-old boy with an air hose inside an auto repair shop last month. Ronaldo Adriano Nicolau, 41, was arrested Monday and is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian.More >>
The dates for Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild’s popular “Art in the Park” events at Chapin Park and Valor Memorial Garden have been announced. According to an online post from the city of Myrtle Beach, the event has featured local and traveling artists for 45 years.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.More >>
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.More >>
In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes, lighter is better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
