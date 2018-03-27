Osceola Street PUD second reading, new events in the area on MB City Council agenda

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Osceola Street Planned Unit Development will go before council for its second reading Tuesday. After listening to the concerns of community members, the developer and owner for the Osceola Planned Unit Development decided to reduce the commercial, indoor climate-control storage from two buildings to one building. A decision was also made to realign the property so it doesn't encroach into the neighborhood area.

Behind the self-storage units, the plan is to add more to a residential area.

Planning director for the City of Myrtle Beach, Carol Coleman, said they expect to get some public improvements in the area too, like cameras and lighting from the police department; they also plan on improving bus shelters for the school bus stops.

A new proposal at the meeting Tuesday is a suggestion that came out of the community meetings on a possible basketball court on city-owned property on Osceola Street. Many people in the community expressed there are many kids in the area, and said they needed somewhere locally they could go to have fun. Coleman said the city would just need to figure out the funding.

She also said this planned unit development has been going on for quite some time now and she sees a future in this property.

“This one we’ve actually been through a lot, the developer has worked very well with the community members. We’ve had input that’s come in on a lot of different levels and they’ve tried to listen, you know… they cut their proposal in half and they increased their proposal for multi-family housing, so that’s not something they had going into it. But after hearing what the community thought, they changed their approach all together. They still want to do the climate-controlled indoor storage, but they reduced that again by half, so hopefully it can be positive for the development side of it, but also the neighborhood can gain from it as well,” said Coleman.

Coleman also said she expects a lot of discussion on the Myrtle Beach tourism development fee at the meeting.

“I do think there’s going to be a lot of input because I see a lot of it on social media on a daily basis, so I definitely know people want to have their opinion heard... and that’s the big argument. I’ve seen it go both ways. I’ve seen some people say that they think it might be a good thing, but they just want to vote on it. I know some people think it’s horrible. I see.. I read.. but I also see the benefits of it too from our standpoints. I think using tourism dollars to pay for things have been beneficial in a lot of ways for us, and that comes from not just in the city of Myrtle Beach, but in the region too because we’ve gotten a lot of road improvements and some other things as well, so something to pay attention to,” said Coleman.

Organizers are also hoping to bring some new events to our area that'll be proposed at the Myrtle Beach City Council meeting.

Emergency manager for the City of Myrtle Beach, Bruce Arnel, said organizers plan to bring a "Myrtle Beach Stampede Rodeo" in July to the former Myrtle Square Mall site on Kings Highway.

Arnel said they're estimating about 2,500 people to attend this event. He said this would be a great rodeo-friendly site because of the access to the area, meaning there's plenty of space available for the campers, horse trailers and livestock.

Another event organizers hope to bring to the area is at the Grand Dunes new Waterfront Music and Event Lawn. He said he'd like to see a Thursday night concert series and hopes to bring in some local bands.

Arnel said there's a lot of development going on in the Grand Dunes area, and right now they're expanding around the marina. He said the events will be local and free to the public. This not only gives people things to do, but also helps our economy.

“I think it just gives people options, it gives the family options. There’s a lot of stuff that goes on down on the beach and there’s a lot of things that goes on in The Market Common. This is the northern part of town, so it’s just another area of town where we have some more events going on for the folks that maybe live in that area. But also, it’s free to everybody, but it’s all about…you know we have a lot of things going on in town when it comes to special events, and we have a lot of options and not everything is always going on at the beach, so it’s just another way to have fun,” said Arnel.

Arnel said all of this will go in front of city council Tuesday morning for approval.

