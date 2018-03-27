'Art in the Park' events at Chapin Park, Valor Memorial Garden announced

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The dates for Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild’s popular “Art in the Park” events at Chapin Park and Valor Memorial Garden have been announced.

According to an online post from the city of Myrtle Beach, the event has featured local and traveling artists for 45 years. Artwork for sale includes paintings, woodworking, photography, jewelry, fabric and more. Chapin Park is located at 1400 North Kings Highway, while Valor Memorial Garden is located at 1120 Farrow Parkway.

2018 Season Dates

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8 at Valor Memorial Garden

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 14-15 at Chapin Park

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, June 23-24 at Chapin Park

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, October 6-7 at Valor Memorial Garden

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, November 3-4 at Valor Memorial Garden

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, November 10-11 at Chapin Park

For more information, call 843-446-3830.

