'Art in the Park' events at Chapin Park, Valor Memorial Garden a - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

'Art in the Park' events at Chapin Park, Valor Memorial Garden announced

Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The dates for Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild’s popular “Art in the Park” events at Chapin Park and Valor Memorial Garden have been announced.

According to an online post from the city of Myrtle Beach, the event has featured local and traveling artists for 45 years. Artwork for sale includes paintings, woodworking, photography, jewelry, fabric and more. Chapin Park is located at 1400 North Kings Highway, while Valor Memorial Garden is located at 1120 Farrow Parkway.

2018 Season Dates

  • 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8 at Valor Memorial Garden
  • 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 14-15 at Chapin Park
  • 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, June 23-24 at Chapin Park
  • 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, October 6-7 at Valor Memorial Garden
  • 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, November 3-4 at Valor Memorial Garden
  • 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, November 10-11 at Chapin Park

For more information, call 843-446-3830.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

    How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network. 

    More >>

    After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network. 

    More >>

  • Student suspended for drawing stick figure with gun

    Student suspended for drawing stick figure with gun

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:43:58 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-03-27 07:07:40 GMT
    A seventh-grader was suspended for scribbling a stick figure with a gun at his middle school in Roseboro, NC. (Source: WRAL/CNN/Photo of drawing)A seventh-grader was suspended for scribbling a stick figure with a gun at his middle school in Roseboro, NC. (Source: WRAL/CNN/Photo of drawing)

    A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.

    More >>

    A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.

    More >>

  • Mother facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad

    Mother facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:29:02 GMT

    A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico. 

    More >>

    A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly