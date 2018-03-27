Report: Man admits to hitting a 10-year-old boy with air hose, charged with child neglect

A man is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly hitting a 10-year-old boy with an air hose inside an auto repair shop last month. Ronaldo Adriano Nicolau, 41, was arrested Monday and is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian.More >>
A man is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly hitting a 10-year-old boy with an air hose inside an auto repair shop last month. Ronaldo Adriano Nicolau, 41, was arrested Monday and is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian.More >>
The dates for Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild’s popular “Art in the Park” events at Chapin Park and Valor Memorial Garden have been announced. According to an online post from the city of Myrtle Beach, the event has featured local and traveling artists for 45 years.More >>
The dates for Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild’s popular “Art in the Park” events at Chapin Park and Valor Memorial Garden have been announced. According to an online post from the city of Myrtle Beach, the event has featured local and traveling artists for 45 years.More >>
The chill lingers today. We’ll step out to temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning, and highs only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.More >>
The chill lingers today. We’ll step out to temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning, and highs only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.More >>
The family of the man killed in Longs Saturday morning is grieving following his death. Larry Wilson was the third of seven siblings to die from gun violence. Wilson, or Snake as he was nicknamed, will be missed by his family.More >>
The family of the man killed in Longs Saturday morning is grieving following his death. Larry Wilson was the third of seven siblings to die from gun violence. Wilson, or Snake as he was nicknamed, will be missed by his family.More >>
A long-serving member of the Myrtle Beach City Council died Monday evening at Grand Strand Medical Center.More >>
A long-serving member of the Myrtle Beach City Council died Monday evening at Grand Strand Medical Center.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.More >>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes Lighter is Better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.More >>
In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes Lighter is Better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.More >>
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.More >>
According to authorities, the 3-year-old somehow backed her father’s car into the pond after the man left it parked but running.More >>
According to authorities, the 3-year-old somehow backed her father’s car into the pond after the man left it parked but running.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
A mother is petrified after she says a man broke into her home then sexually assaulted her just a few feet away from her children.More >>
A mother is petrified after she says a man broke into her home then sexually assaulted her just a few feet away from her children.More >>