FIRST ALERT: Chilly day ahead, big warm up starts Wednesday

The chill lingers today. We’ll step out to temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning, and highs only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.More >>
The family of the man killed in Longs Saturday morning is grieving following his death. Larry Wilson was the third of seven siblings to die from gun violence. Wilson, or Snake as he was nicknamed, will be missed by his family.More >>
A long-serving member of the Myrtle Beach City Council died Monday evening at Grand Strand Medical Center.More >>
According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, the state constable-involved shooting Saturday night is a rare and “unusual” case for Florence.More >>
The residential and business area in The Market Common has seen 12 car break-ins in 2018 and 25 since last September.More >>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.More >>
His “before and after” photos are truly amazing.More >>
According to authorities, the 3-year-old somehow backed her father’s car into the pond after the man left it parked but running.More >>
