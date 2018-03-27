FIRST ALERT: Chilly day ahead, big warm up starts Wednesday

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chill lingers today. We’ll step out to temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning, and highs only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and a brisk east wind. The good news is, this is the last chilly day.

A big warm up will kick into high gear starting Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 70s at the beach and middle to upper 70s inland. The warmth increases further on Thursday with readings hitting 80° for most inland areas and well into the 70s along the Grand Strand.

Our next risk of rain arrives with some passing showers and a stray storm or two on Friday as cold front comes through. Thankfully, the weather behind the front is not terribly cold and mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected for the Easter Weekend.

