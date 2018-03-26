Family again suffers tragedy after deadly Longs shooting

The family of the man killed in Longs Saturday morning is grieving following his death. Larry Wilson was the third of seven siblings to die from gun violence. Wilson, or Snake as he was nicknamed, will be missed by his family.More >>
The family of the man killed in Longs Saturday morning is grieving following his death. Larry Wilson was the third of seven siblings to die from gun violence. Wilson, or Snake as he was nicknamed, will be missed by his family.More >>
A long-serving member of the Myrtle Beach City Council died Monday evening at Grand Strand Medical Center.More >>
A long-serving member of the Myrtle Beach City Council died Monday evening at Grand Strand Medical Center.More >>
According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, the state constable-involved shooting Saturday night is a rare and “unusual” case for Florence.More >>
According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, the state constable-involved shooting Saturday night is a rare and “unusual” case for Florence.More >>
The residential and business area in The Market Common has seen 12 car break-ins in 2018 and 25 since last September.More >>
The residential and business area in The Market Common has seen 12 car break-ins in 2018 and 25 since last September.More >>
United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017, according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.More >>
United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017, according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.More >>