Family again suffers tragedy after deadly Longs shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

34-year-old Larry Wilson was better known as "Snake." Source: Theodore Wilson

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – The family of the man killed in Longs Saturday morning is grieving following his death.

Larry Wilson was the third of seven siblings to die from gun violence. Wilson, or Snake as he was nicknamed, will be missed by his family.

“It’s just tough,” Theodore Wilson, Snake’s brother, said. “It’s definitely tough.”

The family said Wilson was the third of seven siblings to die from gun violence. The first died in 2000, and the second died in 2015.

Theodore Wilson said Snake was always there for him.

“My brother, he was always the one to protect me,” Wilson said. “He was a big guy. He was known to be a big guy. A big, solid muscular guy, so he was always the protector.”

Snake’s aunt says he was a kind soul.

“I’m going to miss him,” Asalean Wilson said. “I’m going to really miss my nephew. He was a loving person.”

His cousin, Britney Jackson, says she spent nearly every day with him.

“I can just say he had a beautiful laugh,” Jackson said. “I can still hear his laugh in my head. He was just a good person.”

Police say Laquandian Bromell killed Snake.

