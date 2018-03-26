Long-serving Myrtle Beach City Council member passes away Monday evening

A long-serving member of the Myrtle Beach City Council died Monday evening at Grand Strand Medical Center.More >>
According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, the state constable-involved shooting Saturday night is a rare and “unusual” case for Florence.More >>
The residential and business area in The Market Common has seen 12 car break-ins in 2018 and 25 since last September.More >>
United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017, according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Construction is underway on the new 810 Billiards and Bowling at The Market Common.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
For years, Kalihi residents have complained about the amount of trash piling up at this home at the corner of Gulick and Pacheco.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
A third grade teacher in Harrison County has been charged with more than 30 counts of child molestation. He's accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his former students beginning when she was 12-years-old.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
