Long-serving Myrtle Beach City Council member passes away Monday evening

Former Myrtle Beach City Councilman Wilson Cain Jr., passed away Monday night. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A long-serving member of the Myrtle Beach City Council died Monday evening at Grand Strand Medical Center, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Woodrow Wilson Cain Jr., 78, died peacefully at GSMC just after 5 p.m., Willard said. She added Goldfinch Beach Chapel will announce funeral arrangements later in the week.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea said Cain served a total of 22 years on the Myrtle Beach City Council, making him one of the longest-serving council members.

“He served during the growth periods of the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s and helped establish and guide the city that our residents and visitors know and love,” Kruea said via email. “Wilson Cain’s passion and enthusiasm cannot be replaced.”

According to Kruea, Cain served on the Air Base Redevelopment Authority after his time on the city council.

Willard said Cain’s family requests privacy at this “difficult time.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.