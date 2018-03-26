New 810 Bowling set to open in June in The Market Common

Construction has started on the upcoming 810 Billiards and Bowling in The Market Common. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Construction is underway on the new 810 Billiards and Bowling at The Market Common.

In addition to bowling, the entertainment complex will feature billiards, corn hole, darts, a full-service bar and brick-oven pizza.

Most probably remember the building for housing the old Piggly Wiggly location. Owner and contractor Michael Siniscalchi said transforming the former grocery store into an entertainment complex has its challenges.

Plus, this isn’t the only project Siniscalchi has going on. They recently broke ground on the 810 Billiards and Bowling location in Conway.

The new Market Common location is the largest facility for 810, nearly double the size of 710 Bowling in North Myrtle Beach.

Siniscalchi said the goal is to bring something different to the already successful The Market Common.

The facility in the The Market Common is expected to have a grand opening in June. As for the Conway location, they expect to open later this fall.

