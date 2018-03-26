Man charged after overdosing in car while 3-year-old was inside, according to police

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, 31-year-old George Fredrick McClain III was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. His bond was set at $10,000.

An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states officers were called to the 3200 block of U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet on March 18 due to a possible overdose.

A woman told police she and the suspect were supposed to go to the store together. He then got into a disagreement with his mother and left the home without her, but did take the 3-year-old child, the report stated.

A short time later, the woman called the suspect and noted that he didn’t sound like himself on the phone, according to the police report. She then walked from the home off of nearby Stanley Drive and met McClain by the T.G.I. Friday’s restaurant off of Inlet Square Drive.

“She stated that when she got into the car with him, she could tell that something was wrong with him,” the report stated. “She had him pull into the parking lot of the restaurant and stop the vehicle.”

At that point, the suspect reportedly became unresponsive and “began turning a grey color,” according to police.

When medics arrived, they used two doses of Narcan on the suspect after allegedly determining he showed signs of an overdose. He then began showing signs of improvement and reportedly told first responders he had snorted fentanyl.

The suspect was then taken to South Strand Medical Center for evaluation. While there, he tried to get staff to do a blood test to verify if there were any narcotics in his system, the report stated.

According to police, medical staff told him fentanyl does not show up in blood tests, but that Narcan would not have had the effect on him it did if he had not ingested a narcotic such as fentanyl.

