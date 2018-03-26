'It doesn't have to happen:' Recovering addict captures video of man apparently overdosing while 3-year-old is inside a car

WMBF News and the Asher Theatre are giving away 10 sets of two tickets, plus five VIP cards, to the Asher Theatre to see James Stephens III, the "Man of a Thousand Voices," opening on April 18. Winners will be drawn on April 11.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council passed first reading to renew the city's tourism development fee during its Tuesday meeting.
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.
The Coastal Alliance team, made up of leaders from surrounding communities, met Tuesday to discuss a parking authority and plastic bag bans.
Florence Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer during a traffic stop.
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.
Florence Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer during a traffic stop.
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.
According to authorities, the 3-year-old somehow backed her father's car into the pond after the man left it parked but running.
A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.
