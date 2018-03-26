Scene cleared after bomb squad responds to South Strand Rec Cent - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Scene cleared after bomb squad responds to South Strand Rec Center

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department’s bomb squad responded to the South Strand Recreation Center as a precaution after two suspicious packages were found Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the HCPD, the building was evacuated and remains closed. Children were with coaches at a field behind the South Precinct Judicial Center at 9630 Scipio Lane.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the HCPD tweeted the scene was all clear. 

