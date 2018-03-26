Scene cleared after bomb squad responds to South Strand Rec Center

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

The bomb squad was called to the South Strand Recreation Center after suspicious packages were found. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department’s bomb squad responded to the South Strand Recreation Center as a precaution after two suspicious packages were found Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the HCPD, the building was evacuated and remains closed. Children were with coaches at a field behind the South Precinct Judicial Center at 9630 Scipio Lane.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the HCPD tweeted the scene was all clear.

