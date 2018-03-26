Suspect charged with murder after victim in Lumberton shooting dies over the weekend

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old is now charged with murder after the victim in a Lumberton shooting earlier this month died over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, Nathaniel Lepine died Sunday as a result of injuries sustained in the March 16 shooting at 21st and Walnut streets.

On Monday morning, Jacob Ethan Hill was served upgraded warrants charging him with first-degree murder, the release stated. He was previously charged with charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and two counts of shooting into occupied property.

Hill is currently in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond, according to Lumberton police.

The investigation is ongoing.

