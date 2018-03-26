More humpback whales spotted along Grand Strand’s coast

Humpback whales were spotted near the Myrtle Beach State Park on Sunday. (Source: Scott Hartley)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A pair of humpback whales were spotted from the Myrtle Beach State Park pier over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from South Carolina State Parks, park rangers watched the two humpbacks for over 90 minutes on Sunday. The whales were seen breaching and slapping their pectorals and flukes.

The rangers saw over 100 breaches, the post stated.

This is at least the third confirmed sighting of humpback whales off the Grand Strand’s coast in the last several months.

In December, humpbacks were seen in Murrells Inlet. Earlier, in November, two of the whales were also spotted from the pier at the Myrtle Beach State Park.

