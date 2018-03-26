FIRST ALERT: One more cold night followed by a big warm-up!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A lingering chill will stick around through Tuesday before finally giving way to a warm up through the end of the week.

Tonight will see mostly clear skies and another round of chilly temperatures. By Tuesday morning, readings will drop into the middle and upper 30s across the Pee Dee and upper 30s to near 40 along the Grand Strand. A lingering breeze will prevent the formation of frost in most locations, although a little patchy frost will likely develop west of I-95.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds and a cool east wind. Temperatures will reach into the middle and upper 50s by the afternoon. The good news is, Tuesday is the last chilly day.

A big warm up will kick into high gear starting Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 70s at the beach and middle to upper 70s inland. The warmth increases further on Thursday with readings hitting 80° for most inland areas and well into the 70s along the Grand Strand.

Our next risk of rain arrives with some passing showers and a stray storm or two on Friday as cold front comes through. Thankfully, the weather behind the front is not terribly cold and mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected for the Easter Weekend.

Check out the detailed Easter weekend forecast and an hour by hour forecast on the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

