Four people, dog possibly exposed to rabies in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Four people in the Latta area were potentially exposed to a rabid bat earlier this month.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the bat was found in a bedroom where someone was sleeping on March 20. The next day, the animal tested positive for rabies.

A dog was also in the bedroom at the time of the possible exposure, according to DHEC. The animal was reportedly current on its rabies vaccine and is required to receive a rabies booster and undergo a 45-day quarantine.

The four people were referred to health care providers for post-exposure treatment, the release stated.

Unusual behavior in bats that might indicate the animal has rabies includes being out during the day, being unable to fly, and being found in places they are not usually seen, like in a home or on a lawn.

The bat is the first animal in Dillon County to test positive for rabies in 2018. There have been 11 confirmed cases of animal rabies statewide this year, according to DHEC officials.

In 2017, none of the 63 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Dillon County.

For more information on rabies, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.