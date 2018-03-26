Gander Outdoors to reopen in former Gander Mountain location on - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Gander Outdoors to reopen in former Gander Mountain location on 501

(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - According to the company’s website, Gander Outdoors will open in the former Gander Mountain site in June of this year.

The outdoor giant Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March and announced it would close a few dozen stores. The Myrtle Beach location wasn’t on that original list, but in May, was included in the 126 stores that would be shuttered.

Gander Mountain and Overton’s were acquired by Camping World Holdings in May, and CEO Marcus Lemonis later said that the Myrtle Beach location would not close for good.

But several months later, “For Lease” signs appeared in front of the store on Highway 501, and in September 2017, Realtor Jeff Yurfest, with The Shopping Center Group, said he had been hired to find a tenant for the space, located at 1049 Glenforest Road.

In January 2018, the re-branded Gander Outdoors announced 69 stores that would open in 2018.

In a press release, Lemonis said, “It was important to me to bring Gander Outdoors back to many wonderful communities across the country because the employees are top notch and the stores provide great products and services for the community.”

The Myrtle Beach store is now listed on the company’s website as reopening in June 2018.

Four open positions are also listed on the company’s Career section, including sales associate, service technician, detailer and RV sales associate.

