Social media users warned of sharing personal information, taking quizzes on Facebook

Social media users are being warned of the dangers associated with sharing personal information onlince. (Source: NBC)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Concerns for privacy have sparked following news of a massive data harvesting operation.

A firm with ties to President Donald Trump's presidential campaign is accused of using Facebook's user data to influence the presidential election. Cambridge Analytica denies using the information, but the case is serving as a reminder: you may want to be careful what information you share online.

Social media quizzes, like the ones you often see on Facebook, seem harmless. But, taking one might mean you are giving away more information about yourself than you thought.

The Better Business Bureau serving Coastal Carolina warns against the dangers of putting your answers to those questions online.

"Personal information is a really big business. If it's not for the person who's doing it, it's because the person who's doing it wants to sell it to someone else. Personal information can really be used against you. People, when they have your personal information, they can mimic you. They can pretend to a credit card company they are you,” said John D’Ambrosio, President of the BBB of Coastal Carolina.

D'Ambrosio also encourages people to remove personal details from your profile and don’t share information like your phone number or home address on social media accounts.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.