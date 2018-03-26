Police on scene of barricaded man at Conway Country Club - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police on scene of barricaded man at Conway Country Club

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Authorities responded after a man barricaded himself inside Conway Country Club Monday afternoon. (Source: Erin Edwards) Authorities responded after a man barricaded himself inside Conway Country Club Monday afternoon. (Source: Erin Edwards)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are working to get a barricaded man out of the Conway Country Club, according to information from Taylor Newell with the city of Conway.

Newell confirms the barricaded man is not talking to police, and it is not known if he is armed. Authorities believe the man, who has been inside the country club for at least two hours, is the only person inside.

According to Newell, the man was still inside shortly before 3 p.m. She added police have called in negotiators from Myrtle Beach to try to get him out peacefully. 

Horry County police and sheriff's deputies, as well as Conway Fire, are also on the scene.  

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police on scene of barricaded man at Conway Country Club

    Police on scene of barricaded man at Conway Country Club

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:57:29 GMT
    Authorities responded after a man barricaded himself inside Conway Country Club Monday afternoon. (Source: Erin Edwards)Authorities responded after a man barricaded himself inside Conway Country Club Monday afternoon. (Source: Erin Edwards)

    Conway police are working to get a barricaded man out of the Conway Country Club, according to information from Taylor Newell with the city of Conway. Newell confirms the barricaded man is not talking to police, and it is not known if he is armed.

    More >>

    Conway police are working to get a barricaded man out of the Conway Country Club, according to information from Taylor Newell with the city of Conway. Newell confirms the barricaded man is not talking to police, and it is not known if he is armed.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach is the second fastest growing metro area in America, census data shows

    Myrtle Beach is the second fastest growing metro area in America, census data shows

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-26 16:10:40 GMT
    – United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017 (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook)– United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017 (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook)

    United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017, according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

    United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017, according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

  • Sixth annual 'Waves of the Future' event to be held in April

    Sixth annual 'Waves of the Future' event to be held in April

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:38:17 GMT
    Source: Waves of the Future Facebook pageSource: Waves of the Future Facebook page

    The Chicora Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach will hold its sixth annual “Waves of the Future – Rotary’s Celebration of Horry County Schools” on April 15 at 4 p.m. at the Carolina Opry.

    More >>

    The Chicora Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach will hold its sixth annual “Waves of the Future – Rotary’s Celebration of Horry County Schools” on April 15 at 4 p.m. at the Carolina Opry.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly