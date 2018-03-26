Police on scene of barricaded man at Conway Country Club

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are working to get a barricaded man out of the Conway Country Club, according to information from Taylor Newell with the city of Conway.

Newell confirms the barricaded man is not talking to police, and it is not known if he is armed. Authorities believe the man, who has been inside the country club for at least two hours, is the only person inside.

According to Newell, the man was still inside shortly before 3 p.m. She added police have called in negotiators from Myrtle Beach to try to get him out peacefully.

Horry County police and sheriff's deputies, as well as Conway Fire, are also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

Police on the scene of a man barricaded inside the Conway Golf Club. Right now officers are trying to talk to him with a megaphone. @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/0DOVYub94j — Erin Edwards WMBF (@ErinWMBF) March 26, 2018

