Hours-long standoff at Conway Country Club ends after man taken into custody

By Nick Doria, Producer
and Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
A man who barricaded himself inside the Conway Country Club was taken into custody after a multi-hour standoff Monday. (Source: WMBF News) A man who barricaded himself inside the Conway Country Club was taken into custody after a multi-hour standoff Monday. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man who barricaded himself inside the Conway Country Club is now out, according to police. 

Taylor Newell, with the city of Conway, previously said the man was not talking to police, and it was not known if he was armed. Authorities believed he was the only person inside.

Police had called in negotiators from Myrtle Beach to work to get him out peacefully. 

According to Newell, officers got a call at 10:10 a.m., from someone who said a man was inside. Police tried to negotiate for hours.

Eventually, a dog went in but police didn’t have to use it, Newell said. She added the man was not harmed and no weapons were found.

The man was being taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charges are forthcoming. 

