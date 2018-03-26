Myrtle Beach is the second fastest growing metro area in America, census data shows

Conway police are working to get a barricaded man out of the Conway Country Club, according to information from Taylor Newell with the city of Conway. Newell confirms the barricaded man is not talking to police, and it is not known if he is armed.More >>
United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017, according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.More >>
The Chicora Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach will hold its sixth annual “Waves of the Future – Rotary’s Celebration of Horry County Schools” on April 15 at 4 p.m. at the Carolina Opry.More >>
The average retail gas prices in Myrtle Beach have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.34 as of Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 197 gas stations in Myrtle Beach.More >>
As the country is dealing with widespread opioid addiction, hospitals are now dealing with an opioid crisis of their own, including in our own area. According to experts, the IV form of opioid painkillers such as fentanyl, ketamine and hydromorphone have been in short supply.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
Supporters of Miguel Perez say he should be given mental health treatment for PTSD. Perez turned to drugs to deal with his condition after two tours in Afghanistan.More >>
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Louisiana is a millionaire. The ticket that won Saturday night's drawing was sold in Lafayette, the Multi-State Lottery Association reports.More >>
The body found on the Jackson State University campus Sunday afternoon has been identified as 19-year-old computer science major Joshua Lawrence. He was found in Dixon Residence Hall, and campus police are investigating.More >>
