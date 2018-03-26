Myrtle Beach is the second fastest growing metro area in America - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach is the second fastest growing metro area in America, census data shows

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
– United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017 (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook) – United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017 (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017, according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.

The population in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and the Conway metropolitan area increased from 447,793 in 2016 to 464,165 in 2017, an increase of 3.7 percent.

Census data shows the population in Horry County increased by 10,926 over that time span, while the population in Brunswick County increased by 3,944.

St. George, Utah is the fastest growing metropolitan area, with a population increase of 4 percent, the post states. Myrtle Beach grew 3.9 percent during the previous period, from July 2015 to July 2016.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police on scene of barricaded man at Conway Country Club

    Police on scene of barricaded man at Conway Country Club

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:57:29 GMT
    Authorities responded after a man barricaded himself inside Conway Country Club Monday afternoon. (Source: Erin Edwards)Authorities responded after a man barricaded himself inside Conway Country Club Monday afternoon. (Source: Erin Edwards)

    Conway police are working to get a barricaded man out of the Conway Country Club, according to information from Taylor Newell with the city of Conway. Newell confirms the barricaded man is not talking to police, and it is not known if he is armed.

    More >>

    Conway police are working to get a barricaded man out of the Conway Country Club, according to information from Taylor Newell with the city of Conway. Newell confirms the barricaded man is not talking to police, and it is not known if he is armed.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach is the second fastest growing metro area in America, census data shows

    Myrtle Beach is the second fastest growing metro area in America, census data shows

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-26 16:10:40 GMT
    – United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017 (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook)– United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017 (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook)

    United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017, according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

    United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017, according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

  • Sixth annual 'Waves of the Future' event to be held in April

    Sixth annual 'Waves of the Future' event to be held in April

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:38:17 GMT
    Source: Waves of the Future Facebook pageSource: Waves of the Future Facebook page

    The Chicora Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach will hold its sixth annual “Waves of the Future – Rotary’s Celebration of Horry County Schools” on April 15 at 4 p.m. at the Carolina Opry.

    More >>

    The Chicora Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach will hold its sixth annual “Waves of the Future – Rotary’s Celebration of Horry County Schools” on April 15 at 4 p.m. at the Carolina Opry.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly