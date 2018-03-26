Myrtle Beach is the second fastest growing metro area in America, census data shows

– United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017 (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017, according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.

The population in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and the Conway metropolitan area increased from 447,793 in 2016 to 464,165 in 2017, an increase of 3.7 percent.

Census data shows the population in Horry County increased by 10,926 over that time span, while the population in Brunswick County increased by 3,944.

St. George, Utah is the fastest growing metropolitan area, with a population increase of 4 percent, the post states. Myrtle Beach grew 3.9 percent during the previous period, from July 2015 to July 2016.

