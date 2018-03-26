Sixth annual 'Waves of the Future' event to be held in April

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Chicora Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach will hold its sixth annual “Waves of the Future – Rotary’s Celebration of Horry County Schools” on April 15 at 4 p.m. at the Carolina Opry.

The event will showcase the theatrical talents of children grades K – 12. A previous Waves event featured more than 600 students from 16 different schools, with proceeds going to non-profit causes, including at least $10,000 for Horry Schools Fine Arts Program.

Tune into WMBF News at 4 as Christel Bell learns more about this exciting and rewarding event.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.