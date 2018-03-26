Pain at the pump: Gas prices in Myrtle Beach continue to rise

The average retail gas prices in Myrtle Beach have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.34 as of Sunday (Source: commons.wikimedia.org)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The average retail gas prices in Myrtle Beach have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.34 as of Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 197 gas stations in Myrtle Beach.

According to GasBuddy, the national average has increased 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.60. Over the last five years, gasoline prices for this time of year in Myrtle Beach have ranged widely:

$1.99/g in 2017

$1.83/g in 2016

$2.11/g in 2015

$3.31/g in 2014

3.41/g in 2013

"The jump at the pump has continued unabated over the last week as oil prices have rallied and the typical spring fever starts to grip energy markets, causing gas prices to continue to accelerate," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The Great Lakes led the region as the region cycled one step closer to the final summer-spec gasoline in the last week, and with the change, a price rise that was passed on from the wholesale to retail level, pushing their prices to tie for the highest prices in a couple years. Much of the rest of the country also saw prices rise, albeit a tamer rise. As March wraps up, gas prices are going out like a small lion, but there may be a larger lion looming in the weeks ahead. The surge at the pump is by no means over just yet."

For live fuel price averages across the United States, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.