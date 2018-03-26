Pain at the pump: Gas prices in Myrtle Beach continue to rise

United States census data has revealed Myrtle Beach is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in America between 2016 and 2017, according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.More >>
The Chicora Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach will hold its sixth annual “Waves of the Future – Rotary’s Celebration of Horry County Schools” on April 15 at 4 p.m. at the Carolina Opry.More >>
The average retail gas prices in Myrtle Beach have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.34 as of Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 197 gas stations in Myrtle Beach.More >>
As the country is dealing with widespread opioid addiction, hospitals are now dealing with an opioid crisis of their own, including in our own area. According to experts, the IV form of opioid painkillers such as fentanyl, ketamine and hydromorphone have been in short supply.More >>
Free tax assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at Coastal Carolina University continues through Thursday. CCU’s accounting students will prepare and e-file basic tax returns for taxpayers with annual earnings of less than $54,000.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.More >>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
Supporters of Miguel Perez say he should be given mental health treatment for PTSD. Perez turned to drugs to deal with his condition after two tours in Afghanistan.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
