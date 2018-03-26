Free tax assistance at CCU continues through Thursday

Free tax assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at Coastal Carolina University continues through Thursday (Source: CCU)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Free tax assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at Coastal Carolina University continues through Thursday.

CCU’s accounting students will prepare and e-file basic tax returns for taxpayers with annual earnings of less than $54,000. Assistance will be available in Room 204 of the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration building on Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m.

If you are planning to receive assistance, bring a photo ID, Social Security cards for you and your dependents, W-2s, 1099s, tuition statements (form 1098-T), a copy of last year's tax return and any other information regarding your income taxes.

For more information, call 843-349-2574.

