Free tax assistance at CCU continues through Thursday

As the country is dealing with widespread opioid addiction, hospitals are now dealing with an opioid crisis of their own, including in our own area. According to experts, the IV form of opioid painkillers such as fentanyl, ketamine and hydromorphone have been in short supply.More >>
Free tax assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at Coastal Carolina University continues through Thursday. CCU’s accounting students will prepare and e-file basic tax returns for taxpayers with annual earnings of less than $54,000.More >>
We’re in for a cold and windy start this morning with the upper 30s inland and mid to low 40s at the beach. This afternoon only rebounds with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is searching for Laquandian Bromell, who is wanted for questioning regarding a deadly shooting in Longs Saturday morning, according to a post on their Facebook page. Bromell is also known as Juice or Juicy Fruit. He’s described as 5’6”, 145 pounds, and he is considered armed and dangerous.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.More >>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
Several agencies are searching for a teenager who went under while swimming near Fort Morgan.More >>
Two people are dead after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Ascension Parish early Monday morning, according to investigators.More >>
