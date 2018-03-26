FIRST ALERT: Brisk, windy day ahead - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Brisk, windy day ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re in for a cold and windy start this morning with the upper 30s inland and mid to low 40s at the beach. This afternoon only rebounds with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

A repeat of Monday's forecast for Tuesday where highs again come up just shy of 60. Spring-like weather finally arrives by Wednesday. We'll likely see more afternoon highs in the 70s through the second half of the week. The week will remain dry until Friday evening, when showers and storms are possible. Expect a slight cool down into the mid 60s for Easter weekend.

