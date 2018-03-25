Man wanted in connection to deadly Longs shooting turns himself in

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The man wanted for questioning regarding a deadly shooting in Longs Saturday morning turned himself into authorities on Monday, according to information from the Horry County Police Department.

Laquandian Bromell turned himself in without incident and is currently being detained at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He is being charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a firearm, according to authorities.

Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one man who was pronounced dead on scene.

The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Larry T. Wilson, from Longs.

