HCPD seeking armed and dangerous man in connection to Longs shooting death

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for Laquandian Bromell, who is wanted for questioning regarding a deadly shooting in Longs Saturday morning, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Bromell is also known as Juice or Juicy Fruit. He’s described as 5’6”, 145 pounds, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please call HCPD at (843)248-1520.

