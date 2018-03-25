HCPD seeking armed and dangerous man in connection to Longs shooting death

A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is searching for Laquandian Bromell, who is wanted for questioning regarding a deadly shooting in Longs Saturday morning, according to a post on their Facebook page. Bromell is also known as Juice or Juicy Fruit. He’s described as 5’6”, 145 pounds, and he is considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is currently working to rescue one patient from a vehicle following a head-on accident in Conway, according to tweets from HCFR. The accident happened on Old Reaves Ferry Road and Bear Bluff Road. HCFR reports three patients, and one person is currently trapped. A medical helicopter has been requested.More >>
Authorities say the mother of a baby has been charged with assault after hitting a man in the face in a South Carolina restaurant when he complained about her baby crying for 30 minutes.More >>
A State Constable was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Florence, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting occurred around 11:10 Saturday night on Waverly Avenue, near Sunset Drive.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Milton E. McGregor, Montgomery entrepreneur and developer of VictoryLand, has died Sunday.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>
A Phoenix woman wasn't going to let a half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix and attacked her,More >>
